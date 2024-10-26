B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $649.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,571.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 47.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.