Analysts Set Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Target Price at $12.90

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

GATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GATO

Gatos Silver Trading Down 2.2 %

GATO opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.