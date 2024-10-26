American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $705.91 million, a PE ratio of -85.79 and a beta of 1.94.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.