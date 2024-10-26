StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$5.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

SVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

In other news, Director Benjamin Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00. In other news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 75,500 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$377,500.00. Also, Director Benjamin Harris bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

