Radius Recycling, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

On October 24, 2024, Radius Recycling, Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. The company issued a press release detailing the outcomes of its operations during this period. A copy of the press release has been provided as Exhibit 99.1 accompanying the Form 8-K filing.

In adherence to Item 9.01 of the filing, the company disclosed the following exhibit:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release of Radius Recycling, Inc. issued on October 24, 2024

Additionally, included in the filing is Exhibit 104, which represents the cover page of the Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in InLine XBRL.

Stefano R. Gaggini, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Radius Recycling, Inc., signed off on the report on behalf of the company in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This report provides an insight into Radius Recycling, Inc.’s financial performance for the specified period, offering transparency to investors and stakeholders regarding the company’s recent operational outcomes.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

