On October 21, 2024, Elevai Biosciences Inc., a subsidiary of Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB), disclosed what they consider to be encouraging preclinical data from 2022 for EL-32, a groundbreaking dual-action blocker targeting myostatin and activin-A. The preclinical results stem from a 2022 study conducted by the Company’s licensing partner, showing that EL-32 might offer a novel approach to combating obesity by simultaneously preserving muscle mass and reducing fat mass when used concurrently with popular weight loss therapies like GLP-1 receptor agonists.

EL-32, an engineered probiotic that expresses dual myostatin and activin-A, targets two clinically validated factors crucial in regulating muscle. In comprehensive 15-week preclinical trials on aged C57BL/6J mice, the administration of EL-32 led to significant improvements across key metrics of physical muscular function and body composition. Highlights from these studies include enhanced grip strength, improved motor performance, and optimized body composition as demonstrated by DEXA scans.

Elevai Labs believes that based on this preclinical data, EL-32 holds the potential to treat obesity in conjunction with GLP-1 by maintaining muscle mass while reducing fat mass. The company plans to conduct further animal studies to progress EL-32 towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with expectations of sharing complete preclinical data at an upcoming scientific conference.

The above summary of the preclinical data is supported by the results of the Clinical Study submitted in this Current Report on Form 8-K, listed as Exhibit 99.1. The Company’s press release on the preclinical findings, issued on October 21, 2024, and offering more comprehensive information on the preclinical data, is documented in Exhibit 99.2 of the same report.

Additionally, the report contains forward-looking statements in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While Elevai Labs considers the expectations in these statements to be rational, there is no guarantee that they will materialize. The company advises that actual results could significantly differ from those presented in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those outlined in the “Risk Factors” segment of Elevai Labs’ previous reports submitted to the SEC.

The company filed the results of the Efficacy Study of New Drug Candidate for Sarcopenia as Exhibit 99.1 and the press release dated October 21, 2024, as Exhibit 99.2, along with the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded with the Inline XBRL document as Exhibit 104.

This report was signed on behalf of Elevai Labs, Inc. by Graydon Bensler, the Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director on October 24, 2024.

