Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association, disclosed its earnings report for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024. This announcement was made through a press release issued on October 24, 2024. The full details of the earnings report can be found in the attached Exhibit 99.1.

It is important to note that the information provided in the press release and Item 2.02 of the Form 8-K shall not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, this information will not be incorporated by reference in any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 unless specifically stated in such filings.

In addition to the earnings report, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has informed investors that a written presentation will be distributed, made available to the public, and posted on the company’s website. This presentation is included as Exhibit 99.2 in the Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference.

Similar to the earnings report, the content of the presentation and Item 7.01 of the Form 8-K are not to be considered “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. They will not be subject to the liabilities of the aforementioned section or included in any future filings unless explicitly referenced.

Lastly, under Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has outlined the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated October 24, 2024

– Exhibit 99.2: Written presentation for distribution and availability to investors and website posting

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as inline XBRL contained in Exhibit 101

This report was signed on behalf of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. by Andrew C. Sagliocca, the Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, on October 24, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

