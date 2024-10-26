ESSA Bancorp, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based company, disclosed its financial outcomes for the period ending September 30, 2024. The announcement was made through a press release issued on October 23, 2024. The details of this financial report include operational and financial conditions of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. during the mentioned period.

The press release, which can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1, contains comprehensive information regarding the financial progress and performance of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. for the specified period. It’s important to note that the content of this report, along with Exhibit 99.1, is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor should it be assumed to be incorporated by reference in any filings pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933.

No financial statements of businesses acquired, pro forma financial data, or shell company transactions were applicable to the current report. The submission includes the external Exhibit 99.1, which is the press release showcasing the financial outcomes for the period ending September 30, 2024. Additionally, an Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) forms part of the submission as Exhibit 104.

The signatory authority for this report was Gary S. Olson, the President, and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Bancorp, Inc., who duly authorized the report on behalf of the company. The report was signed on October 24, 2024.

This report serves to keep stakeholders informed about ESSA Bancorp, Inc.’s financial standing and performance for the specified period, reflecting a commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance in its reporting practices.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ESSA Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

