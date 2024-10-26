Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

