Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $70.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celestica traded as high as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 16959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

