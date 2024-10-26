ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Baird R W

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.45.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $220.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.26. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $220.01 and a twelve month high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 17.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.