Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of TMHC opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

