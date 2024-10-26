**

October 23, 2024 – On October 18, 2024, Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT) announced the discovery of unauthorized third-party access to its information systems. The company promptly activated its cybersecurity response plan to investigate the extent of the incident and to mitigate the potential threat. Federal law enforcement has also been notified of the breach.

Get alerts:

The investigation into the security incident is currently ongoing. Based on the information available, Karat Packaging believes the breach is not deemed significant at this time and has not resulted in any disruptions to its business operations. Should there be any substantial changes in the details of the incident, the company will reevaluate the materiality of the situation in accordance with Item 1.05 of Form 8-K.

In accordance with cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, the company states that this incident may involve risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the discovery of new information related to the breach could lead to outcomes different from the current understanding. Potential impacts of the event will continue to be monitored closely.

This update serves as a formal disclosure in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Karat Packaging Inc. pledges to provide any necessary updates or revisions as required by law.

For further information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the sections on risk factors in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Contact Information:

Karat Packaging Inc.

6185 Kimball Avenue

Chino, CA 91708

Phone: (626) 965-8882

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Karat Packaging’s 8K filing here.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading