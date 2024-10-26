Juniata Valley Financial Corp., a Pennsylvania-based company, recently released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The report was made public in a press release issued on October 23, 2024. The press release, detailing the financial outcomes, has been provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the company’s current report on Form 8-K.

The press release attached to the Form 8-K includes information on the financial performance for the specified period. Additionally, the company has furnished a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as Exhibit 104.

As per Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing, the company disclosed that the necessary financial statements and exhibits have been included as part of the submission. The Exhibit Index accompanying the Form 8-K outlines the details of the exhibits attached, with Exhibit 99.1 being the press release reporting the financial results for the quarter and year ending September 30, 2024.

In accordance with the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Juniata Valley Financial Corp. certified the accuracy of the report through the signature of Michael W. Wolf, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, dated October 23, 2024.

This information serves to provide transparency to investors and stakeholders regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp.’s financial performance at the close of the third quarter of 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Juniata Valley Financial’s 8K filing here.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

