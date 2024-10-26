Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $191.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

