Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

