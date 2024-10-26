National Bank Financial Forecasts MAG Silver Q3 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.3 %

MAG Silver stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 29.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

