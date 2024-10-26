National Bank Financial Estimates Kinross Gold Q3 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $10.82.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after acquiring an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,194,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after buying an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $9,732,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

