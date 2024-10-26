Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Revvity Q3 Earnings

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Revvity in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RVTY. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

View Our Latest Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Up 0.2 %

RVTY opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.