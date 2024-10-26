National Bank Financial Forecasts Newmont Q3 Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NEM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.17%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

