Q3 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Issued By Stifel Canada

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

ORLA stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 536.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,295,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

