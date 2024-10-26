Research Analysts Set Expectations for Embraer Q3 Earnings

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Embraer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

ERJ opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Embraer has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $259,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Embraer by 11.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

