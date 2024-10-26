National Bank Financial Estimates Hecla Mining Q3 Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after buying an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,644,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after buying an additional 146,689 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $42,576,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after buying an additional 1,196,515 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

