Q3 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,571,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,335 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,664,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,123 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

