Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for ALLO Earnings

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALLO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $509.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 166,433 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

