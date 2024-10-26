OTCMKTS:DPMLF Q3 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

