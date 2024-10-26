Q3 EPS Estimates for Aris Mining Decreased by Analyst

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARMN opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Aris Mining has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.83 million and a P/E ratio of 57.75.

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 414,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aris Mining by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aris Mining by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 435,277 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the first quarter worth $670,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at $494,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

