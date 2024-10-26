Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VRTX FY2024 Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.06). The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.92.

VRTX opened at $477.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of -235.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

