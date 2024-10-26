What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Etsy Q3 Earnings?

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 112.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $300,670. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

