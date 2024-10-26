Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enerflex Q3 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

