Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Q3 Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.3 %

CGAU opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,164,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 247,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 490,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

