DA Davidson Has Strong Forecast for Avidbank FY2024 Earnings

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avidbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVBH. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Avidbank Trading Up 0.6 %

Avidbank stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

