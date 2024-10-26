KeyCorp Has Positive Outlook for DTE Energy Q3 Earnings

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 229,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.