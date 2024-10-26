National Bank Financial Weighs in on Coeur Mining Q3 Earnings

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth $150,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 586,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.