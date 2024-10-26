Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.77 by C$1.96. The firm had revenue of C$624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.15 million.

Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

