Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 31,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

