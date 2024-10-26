International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $215.73 and last traded at $218.21. 1,760,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,213,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.39.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
