Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Honeywell International Put Options (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 36,547 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 576% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,409 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

