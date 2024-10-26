SAP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,752 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 599% compared to the average daily volume of 823 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.50. SAP has a 1-year low of $130.63 and a 1-year high of $240.08. The company has a market cap of $292.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.15%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 17.5% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

