Las Vegas Sands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 107,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 398% compared to the typical volume of 21,527 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.