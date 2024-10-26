Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Barrick Gold Call Options (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 66,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 48,697 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,382,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOLD. Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

