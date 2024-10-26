Teradyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,305 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 257% compared to the average daily volume of 1,764 put options.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

