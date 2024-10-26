Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.58), with a volume of 330039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -4,444.44%.

The firm has a market cap of £220.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,105.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.58.

In related news, insider David Simpson sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38), for a total value of £999.18 ($1,297.30). Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

