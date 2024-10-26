Carrier Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 24,760 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 255% compared to the typical volume of 6,980 put options.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $14,046,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

