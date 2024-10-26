BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $113.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $114.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BOK Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.