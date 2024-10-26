BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Lowered to $123.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

BOKF opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $114.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,950 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $3,429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BOK Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 304.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

