Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 559,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

