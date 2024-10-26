Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 559,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Grand City Properties Price Performance
Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
