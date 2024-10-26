CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

