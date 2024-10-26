Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

