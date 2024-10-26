TransMedics Group (TMDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect TransMedics Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect TransMedics Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -368.15 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $652,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,514.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,205 shares of company stock worth $9,981,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

